Next generations of Ukrainians will have to repay EU 35 bln euro loan — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Payments under the EU loan of 35 bln euro for Kiev will fall on the shoulders of the next generations of Ukrainians, Russia's Acting Permanent Representative to the EU Kirill Logvinov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Despite all the loud statements about 35 bln euro, the EU members themselves are not going to fork out for Ukraine within the framework of the thieving scheme they have come up with," the diplomat said, commenting on the information that the EU ambassadors had agreed on the final mechanism for the allocation of a loan to Kiev in the amount of 35 bln euro using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

He pointed out that "the maximum term for repayment of the EU loan will be 45 years". "This means that the next generations of Ukrainians will pay for the continuation of the Western incitement of the Ukrainian conflict," Logvinov stressed.

According to him, the loan repayment mechanism developed by the EU implies a cascading loan repayment period, which could lead to shifting the responsibility for its repayment to the Ukrainians themselves.