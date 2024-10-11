Russian foreign trade surplus down to $12.6 bln in September 2024 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade surplus fell by $2.9 bln to $12.6 bln in September 2024 against $15.5 bln a year earlier, the Central Bank said in its preliminary estimate.

The foreign trade surplus as of the end of January - September 2024 increased by $12.6 bln against the like period in 2023 and totaled $102.8 bln.

The current account surplus amounted to $50.6 bln ($38.8 bln a year earlier). The main factor was the increase of the trade balance surplus related to contraction of imports and certain decline of the deficit of primary and secondary incomes, the Central Bank noted.