Russian Foreign Ministry to implement president's orders to a tee — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry will meticulously carry out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the president's meeting with senior Russian diplomats.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you very much, first of all, for your assessment of our work. We are doing our best, as life keeps us on our toes, and we will keep at it," Lavrov said.

"Because everyone understands that the fate of our country depends on this, the fate of our people and, to a certain extent, the fate of the whole world. We will carry out your instructions, which you have now outlined, detailing the concept of Eurasian security, precisely as you have specified together with our colleagues from other agencies," the minister added.