Putin starts his working program in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at Turkmenistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry to participate in the "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations - Basis of Peace and Development" international forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Turkmen poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fraghi.

The head of state arrived at the venue in his Aurus car. He was met by his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The leaders greeted each other and took a photo together.

It is planned that Putin will address the plenary session of the forum, which will be opened by Berdimuhamedov. The presidents of Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan and the Turkish parliament speaker will also speak at the forum.