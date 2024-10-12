KURSK, October 12. /TASS/. Russian military investigators have gathered evidence of brutal civilian killings by Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in the Kursk Region, an investigative official told TASS.

In early August, members of Ukraine’s 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the 61st Separate Mechanized Brigade, as well as of paramilitary and mercenary units, brutally killed at least four civilians in the Sudzha District.

In late August, Ukrainian troops opened fire at three residential buildings in the village of Cherkasskoye-Porechnoye before setting them on fire; they also killed two villagers.

In late September, members of the above-mentioned Ukrainian units used a drone to set residential buildings on fire in the town of Volokonsk while civilians were inside. At least eight buildings suffered heavy damage and at least two were completely destroyed, the official said.