LUGANSK, October 11. /TASS/. Russian forces have pushed Ukrainian troops out of their positions near the settlement of Myasozharovka and advanced by 1.5 km to reach the administrative border of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"Our troops have managed to push the enemy out of its positions southwest of the settlement of Myasozharovka in active combat operations. This has enabled Russian forces to advance by 1.5 km and reach the LPR administrative border," he said.

With the advance near Myasozharovka, Russian troops have also begun to deliver "more precise fire" at enemy units stationed in the area of the community of Lozovaya, he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on September 29 that Battlegroup West units had liberated the settlement of Makeyevka as a result of successful offensive operations. As Marochko pointed out, the Ukrainian army controlled less than 1% of LPR territory after Russian troops liberated Makeyevka.