Putin arrives in Turkmenistan with working visit

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Turkmenistan capital city of Ashgabat, where he will participate in the international forum on "Interrelation of Times and Civilizations-Basis of Peace and Development," and meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Leaders of over ten states are expected to attend the forum, as well heads of international organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

During the meeting with Pezeshkian, the Russian leader plans to discuss bilateral issues and the abruptly escalated situation in the Middle East, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said. Other bilateral contacts are also possible on the sidelines of the forum, the aide added.