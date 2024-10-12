Routine replacement of third-generation submarines underway in Russia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Northern Fleet continues routine work to replace third-generation vessels with fourth-generation submarines, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry reported earlier that Defense Minister Andrey Belousov had inspected the Northern Fleet’s infrastructure facilities. Vice Admiral Anatoly Kovalenko, commander of the fleet’s submarine forces, reported to Belousov at the home station of Borei and Borei-A class nuclear-powered submarines that the reconstruction of the quay wall had been completed.

"In addition, the routine replacement of third-generation vessels with fourth-generation submarines is underway," the Defense Ministry noted.