MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 300 servicemen in the Kursk area over the past day, and 21,900 since the start of the hostilities in the region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has summed up information about the situation.

Progress of the operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Novaya Sorochina and Kremyanoye.

- Russia's Battlegroup North units continued offensive operations and destroyed Ukrainian formations in the areas of Daryino, Lyubimovka, Tolsty Lug, Novy Put and Plekhovo.

- The Russian Armed Forces struck clusters of manpower and equipment in the areas of Bondarevka, Goncharovka, Daryino, Zazulevka, Kurilovka, Leonidovo, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Makhnovka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novy Put, Nizhny Klin, Novoivanovka, Orlovka, Plekhovo, Sverdlikovo, Tolsty Lug and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

- Tactical air and missile forces struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy region.

- The operation to wipe out the enemy forces continues.

Ukraine's losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 300 servicemen, 13 units of armored vehicles, among them five tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, five armored combat vehicles, as well as 4 pieces of artillery, a multiple rocket launcher, a mortar, an electronic warfare station and four motor vehicles. One Ukrainian serviceman surrendered as a prisoner of war (POW).

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 21,900 servicemen, 144 tanks, 69 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 897 armored combat vehicles, 594 motor vehicles, 181 artillery guns, 34 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine launchers of anti-aircraft missile systems, five transport and loading vehicles, 47 electronic warfare stations, nine counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 22 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 13 engineering demolition vehicles, a UR-77 demining unit, and three armored repair vehicles.

Ukrainian reconnaissance unit’s elimination

- The Russian marines destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit in the Kursk border region, taking three Ukrainian military personnel as POWs, the military told TASS.