British PM, Ukrainian president discuss 'victory plan' for Kiev

LONDON, October 10. /TASS/. Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer has held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in London, discussing support for Kiev, the British government said in a statement.

"The prime minister hosted President Zelensky in Downing Street this morning to discuss his victory plan for Ukraine. The prime minister welcomed the opportunity to be briefed by the president, and underscored the UK’s steadfast commitment to a sovereign Ukraine," the statement reads.

"Looking ahead to the winter, and the challenges that would bring, they both agreed on the need to ensure Ukraine was in the best possible position. The leaders also discussed Ukraine’s long-term future, and how investment in the country’s security today would support Europe’s broader security for generations to come," the document notes.