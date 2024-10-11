Modern Russian spaceships world’s most reliable spacecraft — TASS reporter in orbit

ISS, October 11. /TASS/. Russian carrier rockets and spaceships are the world’s most reliable spacecraft, Roscosmos cosmonaut, TASS special reporter aboard the International Space Station (ISS) Ivan Vagner said in the run-up to the anniversary of the spaceflight of the Soviet Voskhod-1 spacecraft.

"Today, our country has enormous experience in crewed flights and its launch vehicles and spaceships are the most reliable," Vagner said.

Before the launch of the Voskhod-1 spacecraft, only six Vostok spaceships made spaceflights: at the peak of the space race, many things were done for the first time and there was no time for carrying out all necessary tests, the cosmonaut pointed out.

"That is why, the reliability of spacecraft was different and risks were considerably higher and accidents also occurred. Specialists learned lessons from these accidents and tragedies and raised the reliability of spacecraft," the TASS special reporter added.

On October 12, 1964, the Soviet Union delivered the Voskhod-1 spacecraft, the world’s first multi-seat spaceship, into orbit. The spacecraft crew included Soviet cosmonauts Vladimir Komarov, Konstantin Feoktistov and Boris Yegorov.