Russia delivers 38 strikes at Ukrainian energy sites, military airfields over week

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 38 strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukrainian oil and gas and energy sites and military airfields over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On October 5-11, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 38 combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. The strikes targeted oil and gas and energy sites providing for the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, and also military airfield infrastructure. In addition, the strikes hit production workshops and storage facilities of naval drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel depots, ammunition and materiel warehouses and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian army units, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses almost 14,500 troops in all frontline areas over week

The Ukrainian army lost almost 14,500 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the week, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest data indicate that the Ukrainian army suffered more than 2,090 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 2,920 casualties from the Battlegroup West, about 4,790 casualties from the Battlegroup South, around 3,370 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 780 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 480 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr, with its total weekly losses amounting to 14,430 personnel.

Russia’s Battlegroup North liberates two communities in Kursk area over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North liberated the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky in the Kursk Region and inflicted roughly 2,090 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued an operation to destroy Ukrainian armed formations in the Kursk Region, in which they liberated the settlements of Novaya Sorochina and Pokrovsky," the ministry said.

Over the week, Russian aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery inflicted casualties on six mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, three air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, four territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup North units also inflicted damage in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions in the Kharkov Region on manpower and military hardware of a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Battlegroup North area of responsibility amounted to more than 2,090 personnel, nine tanks, 32 armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles, a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher and 25 field artillery guns, it said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 2,900 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled 23 Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted more than 2,900 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup West units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and gained more advantageous positions. They inflicted casualties on formations of two tank and six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades. They repelled 23 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 2,920 personnel, two tanks, 16 other armored combat vehicles, among them eight US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 46 motor vehicles and 35 field artillery guns, including 11 NATO-supplied 155mm self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 13 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 22 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South liberates three communities in Donbass region over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated three communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Zhelannoye Vtoroye and Ostrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on October 8 that Battlegroup South units had liberated the settlement of Zoryanoye Pervoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Over the week, Battlegroup South units inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two infantry brigades, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade and two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades. They repelled 22 counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups, it specified.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 4,790 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 53 motor vehicles and 45 field artillery guns, among them 37 Western-made weapons, it said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare stations and 10 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 3,370 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the settlement of Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, repulsed 58 Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 3,370 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations. They inflicted casualties on formations of a tank brigade, seven mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two infantry brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, three territorial defense brigades and three National Guard brigades. They repulsed 58 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 3,370 personnel, four tanks, among them German-made Leopard and French-made AMX-10 tanks and 11 other armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle of US manufacture, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 27 motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East liberates Zolotaya Niva community in Donbass region over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of well-coordinated operations," the ministry said.

Over the week, Battlegroup East units inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, four territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 780 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 780 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup East units also repelled 10 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 780 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, among them two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and 51 motor vehicles, the ministry specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 16 field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army over the week, including 12 NATO-produced weapons, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 480 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 480 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 480 personnel, 27 motor vehicles and 14 field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and four field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Over 40 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in week

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 43 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 603 Ukrainian UAVs, 33 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces destroyed 603 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 33 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and three American ATACMS missiles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down three US-made ATACMS operational/tactical missiles, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted for striking ground targets, 33 US-made HIMARS rockets and 603 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 33,419 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,607 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,470 multiple rocket launchers, 15,988 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,145 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.