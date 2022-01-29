Kazakhstan’s Tokayev says he plans to visit Moscow in Feb to ink agreements with Russia

NUR-SULTAN, January 29. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev intends to visit Moscow in mid-February and sign long-term agreements with Russia, Tokayev said in a televised interview with the national channel Khabar-24, broadcast on Saturday.

"In about the middle of February, I will probably be in Moscow on a visit on the invitation of the Russian president. And we will sign crucial agreements, which are related to long-term cooperation between our countries," he said.

The president pointed out that the relations between Kazakhstan and Russia have always been very close, constructive and partner-like.

He added that Moscow had not laid down any preconditions before sending forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to Kazakhstan.

"I responsibly say that, of course, there were no conversations with [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, as there were a lot of them and they were lengthy, that we, say, will pay off later. Nor were there any preconditions set by the Kremlin. After all, Russia is an ally for Kazakhstan," Tokayev said when asked about rumors that Kazakhstan would have to make certain concessions to Russia after the CSTO forces’ mission.

The CSTO collective peacekeeping forces were deployed to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in the republic in accordance with the January 6 decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council. The peacekeeping contingent stayed in Kazakhstan, where protests that broke out on January 2 escalated into mass riots and attacks against police and military personnel, until January 19. According to the Kazakh authorities, this experience proved the CSTO viability and efficiency, as well as its capability for prompt action.