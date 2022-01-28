Argentina’s president says sees perfect conditions for developing relations with Russia

BUENOS AIRES, January 28. /TASS/. Russia helped Argentina during the pandemic and it created perfect conditions for the development of cooperation between the countries, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez said in an interview with TASS ahead of his visit to Russia scheduled for February 3.

"This is a perfect moment. I think we can seriously expand our trade ties," he said.

Touching on his upcoming visit to Russia, he said he has "good expectations" from it and from his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Argentine president said he wants to thank the Russian leader personally for the supplies of the Russian coronavirus vaccine to his country. "Argentina’s people is very thankful to Russia because they helped us with Sputnik V at the moment when vaccine production was difficult and there was not a single country which did not face difficulties," he added.

Sputnik V was the first coronavirus vaccine received in Argentina. The country’s regulator issued a permit for emergency use on December 23, 2020 and the vaccination campaign kicked off on December 29, 2020. President Alberto Fernandez has received three shots of the Russian vaccine.