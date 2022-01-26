Theory of Russian aggression against Ukraine has neither grounds nor logic — expert

BELGRADE, January 26. /TASS/. The theory of Russian aggression against Ukraine has neither ground nor real logic, says Serbian political researcher Stefan Svrkota.

"There are neither grounds nor logic for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Starting in November last year, the media have been constantly leaking classified data from US and UK intelligence agencies regarding the date of the Russia’s attack, but these dates keep getting shifted. They even resorted to leaking the alleged information about China’s pleas for Russia not to attack during the Olympics. This is simply ridiculous," the expert told TASS.

"But, on the other hand, this is being done deliberately; apparently, the public opinion is being prepared for Russia to be presented as an aggressor. At the same time, we see that Ukraine is being supplied with an incredible amount of weapons; that Ukraine has deployed about 120,000 servicemen with vehicles near the Donbass border. We see that they are receiving offensive weapons, we see Ukraine’s organized preparations for hostilities inside its own country against its own citizens. Meanwhile, civil war has been going on in the country for eight years," Svrkota noted.

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion in Ukraine have become frequent in Ukraine and Western states. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such reports empty and groundless escalation of tensions, underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences.