Blinken says US ready to ‘act strongly’ if it comes to sanctions against Russia

KIEV, January 19. /TASS/. The US is hoping it won’t have to impose sanctions on Russia in connection with the situation around Ukraine, but it’s ready to act decisively, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

There’s a "comprehensive set of sanctions" that could be imposed, Blinken said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

"This will have financial components, economic components, export control components, etcetera," Blinken said.

"I hope it doesn’t" come to sanctions, the US diplomat said. "But should it come to that, we would act strongly," he said.