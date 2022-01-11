Envoy slams hysteria around alleged Russian private military company in Mali

UNITED NATIONS, January 11. /TASS/. The hysteria around a Russian private military company allegedly active in Mali is an example of double standards, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said, addressing a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"The hysteria around a Russian private military company is another example of double standards because it is a well-known fact that Western countries have a monopoly on the market that offers such services," he pointed out.

"Given the unexpected change in the French military presence in the country, which led to the shutdown of several key bases engaged in the fight against militants, Mali actually found itself alone face to face with terrorists," the Russian diplomat stressed. "In this regard, we believe that Mali’s people have every right to interact with other partners willing to cooperate with them in strengthening security," Nebenzya added.