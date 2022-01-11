Russian-US consultations in Geneva frank and forthright - White House

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. Monday’s Russian-US consultations in Geneva on security guarantees were frank and forthright, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has told reporters.

"Of course <…> these talks were frank and forthright," she said, commenting on the Geneva negotiations.

She expressed hope that Russia would "take the path of diplomacy" and "return the 100,000 troops at the border [with Ukraine] now <…> to the barracks," which, in her words, would be "easy ways to show de-escalation."

"They [Russians] have the ability and the power to de-escalate," Psaki added.

"There are, of course, a range of topics discussed during that meeting, including a reiteration of what is at stake should they decide to move forward and invade Ukraine," the White House press secretary continued.

"We are looking, again, at this week as a set of conversations. And we will see and be able to assess where things stand better at the end of that," she added.

During the news conference, Psaki was asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks, made at his latest news conference. On that day, Putin said: "That’s why, all tricks aside, we made the straightforward case that there shouldn’t be any further NATO expansion eastward. The ball is in their court and they should say something in response."

‘I think it’s not just about me disagreeing. The facts disagree with that. Russia and President Putin has built up a troop presence of 100,000 troops on the border of Ukraine. They have used bellicose rhetoric. It is up to them to determine if they are going to deescalate," Psaki responded.

"There is a diplomatic path forward. That is a path forward that remains open," she added.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The documents were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on December 15.

The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees were held in Geneva on Monday. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will be held in Brussels and the OSCE Permanent Council will gather for a meeting in Vienna on the following day. The central topic of these meetings will be Russia’s initiatives on security in the Euro-Atlantic region.