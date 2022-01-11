North Korea presumably launches ballistic missile - Japanese coast guards

TOKYO, January 11. /TASS/. On Tuesday, North Korea presumably launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the Japanese coast guards said.

According to the governmental agency, the exact location of the splashdown is yet to be established. The coast guards called upon vessels in the area not to approach fallen debris.

An emergency board was set up at the office of the Japanese prime minister to gather and analyze information about the latest launch by Pyongyang. The country’s Defense Ministry is gathering information as well.

The launch was also reported by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Yonhap news agency said the distance and altitude of the projectile, presumably a ballistic missile, are now being analyzed.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported last week that North Korea tested a hypersonic missile on January 5. However, a spokesperson for South Korea’s National Defense Ministry said in an interview with the KBS TV channel that the projectile, launched on January 5, does not fall under any of the two widely recognized categories of hypersonic missiles - a hypersonic glide vehicle and a hypersonic cruise missile.