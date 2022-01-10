Russia documents 15,830 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia has registered 15,830 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,666,679 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.15%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,419 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,197 new infections in the Moscow Region and 371 infections in the Sverdlovsk Region. Also, during this timeframe, 355 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region and 310 new cases were detected in the Krasnodar Region.

All in all, at present, 642,973 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 741, compared to 763 the day before. In all, 316,904 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.97%.

Over the past 24 hours, 70 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 62 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 42 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 30 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 27 fatalities - in the Chelyabinsk Region, 26 fatalities - in the Altai Region, and 25 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 19,890. In all, 9,706,802 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries is at the level of 91% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,097 patients were discharged in Moscow, 1,217 patients - in the Voronezh Region, 992 patients - in the Moscow Region, 905 patients - in the Samara Region, and 772 patients were discharged in in St. Petersburg.