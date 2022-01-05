President of Kazakhstan assumes post of chairman of Security Council

NUR-SULTAN, January 5. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his address to the nation said that he is assuming the post of Chairman of the Security Council and was ready for tough action.

"As the head of state, and from today on, Chairman of the Security Council, I intend to act as tough as possible," he said in a televised address on Wednesday.

Tokayev's appeal came against the backdrop of ongoing protests in the country over the past gour days, which escalated into riots. On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region, in southwestern Kazakhstan, protesting against high fuel prices. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, in the country’s southeast, where the police used flashbangs to disperse the crowd, as well as other cities, including Atyrau, Aktobe (in the west), Uralsk (in the northwest), Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda (in the south), Karaganda (in the northeast) and even Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan. The president imposed a two-week state of emergency in the Mangystau Region and in the Almaty Region, as well as the republic’s largest city of Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan. On January 5, the head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.