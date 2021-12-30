Washington creates serious tensions between US, Chinese armies — spokesman

BEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. The US is meddling in China’s internal affairs, striving for confrontation and thereby creating tensions between the countries’ armed forces, Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, Senior Colonel Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

"The US side is rudely interfering in the [Chinese] internal political issues. The US talks about the so-called Chinese threat, it slanders the [country’s] development and insists on rivalry," the spokesman stated during a press conference. "By doing so, [the US] creates tensions between the armed forces of China and the US."

According to Tan Kefei, the US leadership allocates funds for military projects that "infringe upon China’s national interests and undermine its sovereignty." "We express serious dissatisfaction and strong protest over this issue," the defense ministry spokesman noted.

Tan Kefei recalled that Washington was constantly destabilizing the situation all over the world, pursuing an international policy which "had left many people homeless and claimed the lives of a large number of civilians." The defense ministry spokesman pointed out that the US was trying to "ruin China’s regular contacts" with other states, making attempts to prevent Beijing from developing ties in the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.

"We insist <…> that the US side needs to stop creating the image of China as a rival, even as an enemy," the defense ministry spokesman said.