Russian foreign minister, WHO director-general discuss registration of Sputnik V

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have discussed the registration of Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"On December 27, there was a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Special attention was paid to the registration of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Also, Lavrov and Ghebreyesus discussed the need for the universal recognition of anti-coronavirus registration certificates by all countries. The Russian Foreign Minister welcomed the WHO member-countries’ decision to develop a new international regulatory instrument for struggle against pandemics.

"The two sides discussed crucial issues of international cooperation in overcoming the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, enhancing the effectiveness and readiness of the global system to react to health emergencies, with the WHO playing the central coordinating role," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.