China’s friendly ties with Russia will never weaken, top diplomat says

BEIJING, December 20. /TASS/. China’s friendly ties with Russia will never weaken no matter how the situation on the international stage changes, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday at a symposium dedicated to the development of Chinese diplomacy amid the current global situation.

"No matter what changes take place in the world, Chinese-Russian friendship, which has been handed down from generation to generation, will always be strong," he pointed out.

According to the top diplomat, Beijing is determined to maintain equal and mutually beneficial relations with Moscow and engage in joint efforts to ensure global peace and stability.

Wang Yi emphasized that comprehensive cooperation between China and Russia had passed multiple tests. "Our countries have become a classic example of how to build a relationship based on mutual trust between great powers," the Chinese top diplomat noted.