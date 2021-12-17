Poroshenko leaves Ukraine soon after attempt to serve him with summons, his party confirms

KIEV, December 18. /TASS/. Ex-Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko left Ukraine on Friday for Turkey and Poland after Ukraine’s National Bureau of Investigation attempted to hand him a summons in order to present charges on coal deliveries from the part of Donbass not controlled by Kiev. This information that earlier appeared in Ukrainian media outlets was confirmed by Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party.

"Pyotr Poroshenko left on a diplomatic tour of Turkey and Poland scheduled earlier," the party’s statement published on its official Facebook page said. On Saturday and Sunday, Poroshenko is scheduled to hold a number of meetings in Turkey, including with Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, the party reports.

It also says that on December 20-21 in Poland, Poroshenko will participate in an international conference on Russia, Ukraine and NATO.

The investigators of Ukraine’s National Bureau of Investigation attempted to serve Poroshenko with the summons to questioning on the case on abetting terrorism by organizing coal supplies from the part of Donbass not controlled by Kiev opened against Head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk. The summons was not served since the former president ignored the investigators.

According to Ukrainian Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, over 200 million hryvnas (some $7.6 million) were allocated by Ukrainian state enterprises for coal purchases. Medvedchuk maintains that charges against him had been fabricated.