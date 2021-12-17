Criminal case to be opened in Poland against serviceman who fled to Belarus

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. A criminal case on desertion will be opened against a Polish serviceman who fled to Belarus, Poland’s Military Gendarmerie reported on Twitter on Friday.

"With regards to the soldier Emil C. (according to Polish law, the last name is omitted - TASS) who left his place of service without permission, an investigation will be opened under Article 339, Part 3 of the Criminal Code on qualified desertion which may be punished by incarceration from one to ten years," the Gendarmerie reported, stressing that the commander of the 16th Division submitted a complaint against the serviceman.

Polish intelligence services think that the serviceman is controlled by Belarusian special services and his testimony has no credibility, Stanislaw Zaryn, Spokesperson of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator told the Polish Press Agency on Friday.