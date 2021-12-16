Biden’s Advisor expresses concern over tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

WASHINGTON, December 16. /TASS/. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concern over ongoing tensions between Yerevan and Baku when meeting with Chairman of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan. This according to a statement by the National Security Advisor’s Spokesperson Emily Horne.

"Mr. Sullivan conveyed the commitment of the United States to peace, security, and prosperity in Armenia and the South Caucasus region. He expressed concern over ongoing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and emphasized that military movements near un-demarcated borders are irresponsible and provocative," according to the statement. Horne did not specify where the meeting was held.

The US National Security Advisor "welcomed the ongoing communication between the two sides and emphasized the U.S. commitment to continue supporting confidence-building measures and regional reconciliation both bilaterally and as a Minsk Group Co-Chair."

"Mr. Sullivan welcomed the announcement yesterday that Turkey and Armenia will appoint special envoys to discuss the normalization process. Mr. Sullivan appreciated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s participation in The Summit for Democracy and underscored our strong cooperation on reform, democratic institution-building, and economic development in Armenia," Horne added.

On November 16, skirmishes between Armenian and Azerbaijani armies broke out in border areas in Syunik Province. Yerevan accused Azerbaijan of staging an offensive into Armenia’s territory, while Baku said that Armenian troops had attacked Azerbaijani posts. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had telephone conversations with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts later on that day, Yerevan and Baku took measures to stabilize the situation.