Putin notes RDIF's role in attracting foreign capital into Russian economy

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has contributed much to attracting foreign capital into the Russian economy, as well as the development and promotion of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, according to President Vladimir Putin’s greetings on the Fund's 10th anniversary released on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

"It was the Russian Direct Investment Fund that initiated the production of high-precision test systems for diagnosing COVID-19 and medications for treating the coronavirus infection. It made a substantial contribution to developing and marketing Sputnik V, the first registered COVID-19 vaccine in the world," President emphasized.

The Fund’s work prioritizes medicine and healthcare, as well as support for Russian pharmaceutical companies, which is "particularly important today when Russia and the whole world are battling a dangerous pandemic," he noted. These impressive achievements were made possible by the professionalism and experience of the Fund’s staff, skillful managerial and commercial decisions, the Russian leader added.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has won tremendous prestige and trust among the Russian business community and foreign partners, and "has accomplished a great deal to attract foreign capital into the Russian economy," according to Putin. "Projects in which the Fund is involved help develop and introduce cutting-edge technologies, streamline the industrial, social and transport infrastructure and improve the quality of life," the president said, adding that he expects the Fund’s efforts to promote Russia’s economic and social development to "remain just as effective as they are today."

Russian Direct Investment Fund is the country's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to co-invest alongside top global investors, acting as a catalyst for direct investment in Russia. The Fund has invested and committed for this purpose over 2.1 trillion rubles ($28.5 bln).