India, Russia highly value cooperation in combating COVID pandemic — statement

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. Russia and India highly value cooperation in combating the coronavirus infection, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a joint statement after their talks in New Delhi on Monday.

"The Sides exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic situation and highly appreciated the ongoing bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, especially with respect to "Sputnik V" vaccine," the statement says.

According to the document, the two leaders, on behalf of their nations, thanked each other for the timely mutual assistance during the pandemic.

"India’s assistance in supplying critical medicines, including paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine, and certain antibiotics during the first phase in Russia and Russia’s assistance in providing ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other critical equipment during India’s second phase, was a humanitarian gesture well-received by both sides," the document says.