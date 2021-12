MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Francesco Rocca via videoconference on Sunday, the Kremlin press service reported on Saturday.

