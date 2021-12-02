Ukraine has no plans for offensive in Donbass — foreign minister

KIEV, December 2. /TASS/. Ukraine is committed to a peace settlement of the Donbass problem and has no plans for offensive operations in the region, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said ahead of a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Stockholm.

"We have no intention to launch offensive operations in Donbass. Ukraine is committed to a peace settlement of the conflict," the online media outlet European Pravda quotes Kuleba as saying.

Kuleba accused Russia of provoking Ukraine "militarily and diplomatically" and promised that Kiev would "display restraint."

At the same time Ukraine together with the West will continue to draft a package of sanctions. "We are closely working together on developing a comprehensive deterrence package, including severe economic sanctions, to demotivate Russia from further aggressive moves. We reaffirm the enduring Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership," Kuleba tweeted.

In Stockholm, he brought up the same issue at a meeting with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrel.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that allegations about Russia’s plans to attack someone were groundless. He speculated that accusations of Russia’s aggressive intentions might be an attempt to conceal preparations for handling the issue of Donbass from the position of strength.