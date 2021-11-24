Migrants continue efforts to storm Poland’s border from Belarus, says Warsaw

WARSAW, November 24. /TASS/. Polish security forces continue to uncover attempts by migrants to illegally cross Poland’s border from Belarus, the Polish border guard service said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

"A group of over 100 aggressive foreign nationals stormed the Polish-Belarusian border at about 07:00 pm yesterday, November 23. They were throwing stones at Polish officers. Belarusian agencies were monitoring the attack," the statement reads. The Polish border service also published videos filmed during the night, which show a broken barbed-wire fence and several armed people in military uniform.

According to the Poland border guard service, a total of 267 attempts to illegally cross the border were recorded on November 23, compared to 174 attempts November 22 and 346 attempts on November 21. "Groups of aggressive foreigners tried to storm the border along the sector of the border protected by the Dubicze Cerkiewne and Mielnik units," the service said on Wednesday.

Tensions at the Polish-Belarusian border unraveled on November 8, when several thousand migrants flocked there, trying to tear down border fences and enter Poland in large groups. Polish border guards have been able to thwart most of these attempts. Polish border guards detain some of the migrants that manage to enter the country and send them to guarded centers but most of them are sent back to Belarus. This year, Polish border guards have thwarted over 36,000 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus, a 400-fold surge from last year.