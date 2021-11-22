Warsaw organizes deportation of 200 migrants to countries of their origins — border guard

WARSAW, November 22. /TASS/. The Polish authorities will repatriate around 200 migrants who illegally infiltrated the republic from Belarus, Polish Border Guard Spokesperson Anna Michalska said at a briefing on Monday.

"This week we are planning to send foreigners back to their countries of origin," she said. "We are planning to deport around 200 individuals, including 10 organizers of illegal migration," Michalska said. According to her, the main destination country is Iraq.

"We’d like to organize as many charter flights as possible," she noted adding that the first such flight is scheduled very soon, but the consultations and agreements are still underway. "The Iraqi side should give a green light to accept their citizens," she explained. "We want to send 80 people on this [first] flight," she added.

Since the beginning of the year, the Polish border guard has registered 36,000 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland. "2,500 illegal migrants were detained. A year ago, we detained 95 such people," Michalska said and stressed that these figures show the scale of the current crisis.