Israel not to withdraw decision to declare UN Secretary General persona non grata — Katz

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated that he will not withdraw the decision to announce UN Secretary General persona non grata.

"Guterres can continue trying to gather signatures in his support in the United Nations, but the decision will remain unchanged," Katz said on his X page.

The Foreign Minister added that he declared the UN Secretary General persona non grata and barred him from entering Israel, "because he did not condemn the Iranian missile attack on Israel."

"An opinion poll indicated that 87% of the Israeli public supports this decision," Katz added.

On October 2, the minister barred Guterres entry to Israel and declared him persona non grata because the Secretary General did not condemn the Iranian attack on Israel.