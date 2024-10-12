US narrows down targets of response to Iran’s attack — media

NEW YORK, October 12. /TASS/. US officials believe that Israel "has narrowed down what they will target in their response to Iran’s attack," NBC News reports.

According to the officials, Israel may target Iran’s military and energy infrastructure. "There is no indication that Israel will target nuclear facilities," the media outlet notes.

"US officials stressed that they have no information to indicate the response will come today <...> and it is not clear Israeli officials have even agreed on one yet," NBC News points out.

The broadcaster added that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had held a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, with the parties discussing "broad strokes about an Israeli response." However, "it’s not clear that Gallant provided any concrete details."

Gallant said on October 9 that Israel had not abandoned plans to carry out a strike on Iran in retaliation to its recent attack. According to him, the response will be so "deadly and unexpected" that Iranians will not be able to understand anything.

Late on October 1, Iran launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.