Middle East conflict

US narrows down targets of response to Iran’s attack — media

NEW YORK, October 12. /TASS/. US officials believe that Israel "has narrowed down what they will target in their response to Iran’s attack," NBC News reports.

According to the officials, Israel may target Iran’s military and energy infrastructure. "There is no indication that Israel will target nuclear facilities," the media outlet notes.

"US officials stressed that they have no information to indicate the response will come today <...> and it is not clear Israeli officials have even agreed on one yet," NBC News points out.

The broadcaster added that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had held a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, with the parties discussing "broad strokes about an Israeli response." However, "it’s not clear that Gallant provided any concrete details."

Gallant said on October 9 that Israel had not abandoned plans to carry out a strike on Iran in retaliation to its recent attack. According to him, the response will be so "deadly and unexpected" that Iranians will not be able to understand anything.

Late on October 1, Iran launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk region fails to produce results — British diplomat
Politically, the Kursk offensive didn’t change much in Washington, D.C., or Europe, John Foreman, former British military attache in Moscow said
Hezbollah set to force Israel to cease fire in southern Lebanon — Hezbollah spokesman
"Our priority is to inflict defeat on Israel to force it to cease fire," Hezbollah media office Head Mohammad Afif said
Russian marines kick out large Ukrainian group from Kursk Region — commander
Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov pointed out that he saw everything with his own eyes with the help of a drone
All US steps in Asia-Pacific region aimed at isolating Russia, China — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed to the paradoxical nature of the slogan promoted by the United States about the creation of the so-called free and open Indo-Pacific region
Pezeshkian, Putin agree to speed up implementation of oil and gas projects
The talks between Putin and Pezeshkian took place on the sidelines of the international forum "Interrelation of Times and Civilizations - the Basis of Peace and Development"
At least 22 killed in Israeli air strike on Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip — WAFA
Earlier, the death toll was reported at 15
Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat
The publication of the evidence will depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds, Maria Zakharova said
Russian forces push Ukrainian troops beyond LPR administrative border
With the advance near Myasozharovka, Russian troops have begun to deliver "more precise fire" at enemy units stationed in the area of the community of Lozovaya, Andrey Marochko said
Washington shows unbalanced approaches in Middle East — senior Russian diplomat
At the same time, according to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia has "alternative views that are shared by many in the international community"
Dollar, euro having less than 30% in payments in BRICS — Russian Finance Minister
"The share of the dollar and the euro is declining and it is less than 30% now," Anton Siluanov noted
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to survivors of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings
Nihon Hidankyo organization's main goals include "the prevention of nuclear war and the abolition of nuclear weapons, including the signing of an international treaty for their total prohibition and elimination"
Russia delivers 38 strikes at Ukrainian energy sites, military airfields over week
Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated three communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week, the ministry reported
Putin starts his working program in Ashgabat
The agenda includes addressing the plenary session of the international forum, which will be opened by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
Modern Russian spaceships world’s most reliable spacecraft — TASS reporter in orbit
Before the launch of the Voskhod-1 spacecraft, only six Vostok spaceships made spaceflights, Ivan Vagner pointed out
70% of Ukrainian combat vehicles engaged in Kursk Region destroyed — Russian commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, Ukraine’s military resources have been exhausted and today, Kiev doesn’t have even a half of what it deployed to attack the Kursk Region
IN BRIEF: Ex-Ukrainian intel officer’s car blown up in northern Moscow
The explosion occurred in a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado off-road vehicle parked on Korovinskoye highway in the north of Moscow, when the driver started the SUV
Russia will win struggle for multipolar world — North Korean Foreign Minister
The "traditional relations of Korean-Russian friendship" are currently experiencing a new golden age thanks to the "sincere comradely relations" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un," Choe Son-hui said
Russia’s Rubicon UAV technology teams operating in special military op area — top brass
"The Center’s teams have destroyed more than 400 items of armament and equipment of the Ukrainian army and wiped out about 800 site targets," the Defense Ministry said in a statement
Russian forces hit Ukrainian energy facilities crucial for defense industry
Russian tactical aircraft, strike drones, missile forces and artillery units hit the energy infrastructure facilities ensuing the operation of the defense industry, as well as enemy troops and equipment in 146 areas
Routine replacement of third-generation submarines underway in Russia
The routine replacement of third-generation vessels with fourth-generation submarines is underway
Response measures to be in effect as soon as West approves long-range strikes — Lavrov
Commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remark that the upcoming October 12 Ramstein-format meeting of the contact group on military aid for Kiev will become special, and the entire next week will become "historic in many ways," the top Russian diplomat noted that he "does not follows their meetings"
Next generations of Ukrainians will have to repay EU 35 bln euro loan — Russian diplomat
Kirill Logvinov pointed out that "the maximum term for repayment of the EU loan will be 45 years"
Finland concludes investigation into Russia's Torden for alleged war crimes in Ukraine
The National Bureau of Investigation specifies that the evidence gathered by criminal investigators will be handed over to prosecutors
Russian Foreign Ministry to implement president's orders to a tee — Lavrov
"Because everyone understands that the fate of our country depends on this, the fate of our people and, to a certain extent, the fate of the whole world," the top Russian diplomat noted
Russian investigators point to brutal civilian killings by Kiev's troops in Kursk Region
In late August, Ukrainian troops opened fire at three residential buildings in the village of Cherkasskoye-Porechnoye before setting them on fire; they also killed two villagers
Over 300 people seek medical aid in Kursk Region since August 6
According to the Kursk Region government, twenty people are receiving treatment in hospitals
Russian defense chief inspects Knyaz Vladimir strategic submarine
Belousov inspected the radio-electronic weapons unit and the missile pits with intercontinental ballistic missiles
Press review: Moscow doesn't trust Bern to mediate on Ukraine and Lavrov heads to Laos
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 11th
Ukraine’s accession to NATO may lead to WWIII — MFA
At the previous NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023, Zelensky voiced discontent that member countries were unwilling to nail down the timeline for inviting Ukraine to join NATO
Trump beats Harris in US voter support by two percentage points
The results of the poll showed that 48% of respondents are ready to support Trump in the November presidential election, while 46% favored Harris
Russian foreign trade surplus down to $12.6 bln in September 2024 — Central Bank
The foreign trade surplus as of the end of January - September 2024 totaled $102.8 bln
Germany’s military aid unable to save Kiev regime — senior Russian lawmaker
"All new German howitzers and tanks will be burnt on the battlefields of the special military operation, as Tigers (German tanks of World War II - TASS) were during the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany - TASS)," Leonid Slutsky noted
Russian embassy slams US vice president’s remarks about Putin as outrageous
According to the statement, "such a boorish language has become a habit among the current so-called American statesmen"
Hundreds of factories opened in Russia, industrial production growing — Putin
The Russian president also noted that it is necessary to expand the volume and range of products manufactured on the basis of Russian technologies
Russian air defense systems destroy and intercept 47 UAVs overnight
17 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar region, 16 - over the waters of the Azov Sea, 12 - over the territory of the Kursk region
Trade war between China and European Union is unavoidable — expert
According to Jens Eskelund, the proceedings with Chinese electric cars have distracted from looking at a broader pictire for several months. He noted that Chinese exports driven by deflation and the externalization of weak domestic demand are widening the trade gap between the EU and China, and this is causing trade friction
Iranian president calls on Russia to play more active role concerning Israel’s crimes
Masoud Pezeshkian noted that European countries and the United States are not interested in deescalating the situation in the Middle East
Russian aviation authority lifts temporary security restrictions at Kazan airport
Temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures at Kazan Airport were lifted at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time
West puts pressure on those willing to attend BRICS summit — Kremlin aide
According to Yuri Ushakov, "probably not all countries of the world are interested in the success of the Kazan summit"
Attempts to dissuade leaders from taking part in BRICS summit to be made — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia offers "a model of relations that is fundamentally different from the one proposed by the so-called collective West"
Mobilized Ukrainians mysteriously dying at recruitment centers — underground
Due to widespread public anger, many conscientious employees have left their jobs, only to be replaced by "total scumbags" with criminal records
Europe, US not interested in de-escalation in Middle East — Iranian president
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, the situation in the region has escalated dramatically because Israel doesn’t recognize "any international legal and humanitarian standards"
Ukraine loses over 400 troops in Kursk area in past day— Russian Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 400 troops, 18 armored vehicles, including six tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles
No use training Ukrainian troops in France amid mass defections, expert says
Peer de Jong described the Ukrainian armed forces’ situation as a disaster
Ukrainian troops demoralized, routing on Avdeyevka direction — reconnaissance commander
According to the report, Russian troops slowly, but steadily, approach the city of Pokrovsk
West hopes to pull Ukraine into NATO in exchange for territories — MFA
"The West forgets that one of the main reasons for the start of the conflict was its obsessive wish to drag Ukraine into the alliance, to turn it into a springboard for confrontation with Russia," Maria Zakharova recalled
Two drones crossed into Israel from Lebanon — IDF
No casualties were reported
Russian forces destroy two US-made Patriot missile launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup Center repulsed nine Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 490 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
56 Kursk Region residents rescued from captivity over day
On August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk Region, prompting a state of emergency in the area
Stoltenberg could face life imprisonment for his crimes — lawyer
"We are talking about very serious charges," Philippe Vanlangendonck pointed out
Russian drones capture footage of Ukrainian soldiers firing on retreating comrades
It is noted that despite heavy losses, the Ukrainian barrier troops continue to kill their own soldiers with friendly fire
EU foreign ministers to discuss military aid, energy support for Ukraine
It is reported that the Ukrainian foreign minister will take part in the meeting via a video conference link
Ukrainian troops retreating, any talk about 1991 borders senseless — Ukrainian officer
Earlier, retired Colonel of the Ukrainian Security Service Oleg Starikov said that the Ukrainian army is faced up with a crisis in five areas, which may result in the penetration of the front
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian projectile over Kursk Region
A Ukrainian projectile was shot down over the Kursk Region today
Ukrainian troops deliberately destroy hospital in Kursk Region — eyewitness
According to the local, there were many damaged houses and civilian vehicles in the settlements he passed through
Georgian PM describes situation in Ukraine as disastrous
The posters, which were put up in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and other cities, show destroyed homes, bridges, schools, churches and other buildings in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), Kharkov, Chernigov, Mariupol, Irpen and Donetsk
Any attack on Iran's nuclear facilities would be 'very serious provocation' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also commented on statements that Iran's parliament is allegedly seriously considering the possibility of withdrawing the country from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
EU foreign ministers to discuss anti-Russian sanctions on Monday
Ministers will also discuss the issue of countering circumvention of sanctions against Russia
Russian external debt down to $293.4 bln as of October 1
The figure declined from the start of 2024 by $24.5 bln or by 7.7%
UNRWA chief says agency is under unprecedented attacks
A year ago, it was primarily a financial existential threat, but today it's a combination of a political and financial threat, the agency’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said
Liberation of western DPR could collapse Ukraine’s defenses up to Dnieper River — adviser
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russian forces have almost encircled Kurakhovka and Selidovo
Russian defense chief inspects Northern Fleet’s military, social infrastructure facilities
According to the ministry, the defense chief received a report about plans to build warehouses for rockets and missiles
IRGC confirms destruction of numerous Israeli F-35s in Iranian missile strike
It was earlier reported that more than 20 Israeli Air Force F-35 aircraft were hit during an IRGC missile strike on Israel
Work of ‘Nuclear Five’ continues, working level contacts expected — senior diplomat
"This is a closed working format, there is no element of emergency or sensationalism here," Sergey Ryabkov said
NATO’s involvement in Ukraine conflict may lead to nuclear escalation — German politician
If NATO becomes a party to the conflict in Ukraine, it will get to a point where Russia will carry out a strike on military facilities in NATO territory, German parliament member and leader of the BSW said
Serbian leader insists on editing anti-Russian rhetoric in Southeast Europe's declaration
Aleksandar Vucic also stressed that many participants in the summit only sought to take advantage of the UN Charter to achieve their own goals
Russia voices protest to Japan over its plans to hold joint drills with US — MFA
It emphasized that "the Japanese side was informed of the categorical unacceptability of such practices, which are expanding in scale year by year, including by the involvement of non-regional NATO member states"
Ukraine’s losses, counterattacks, captives: unfolding situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military struck clusters of manpower and equipment of 13 enemy brigades in the Kursk Region
Kiev better accept that it will lose territories — Polish politician
"Currently, the Ukrainians are losing steam - the longer this war goes on, the worse the situation in Ukraine will be," Slawomir Mentzen stated
British PM, Ukrainian president discuss 'victory plan' for Kiev
It is reported that the leaders also discussed Ukraine’s long-term future, and how investment in the country’s security today would support Europe’s broader security for generations to come
US forces conduct airstrikes on militants in Syria — statement
The strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize and conduct attacks against the United States
Visits to Russia Hungary’s sovereign right, foreign minister tells German reporter
Peter Szijjarto said that Berlin has no right to dictate other countries, which event its ministers would attend
Putin relieves Russian Ambassador to US Antonov of his post — decree
The Russian diplomat returned to Moscow on October 6
Russian, Iranian positions on international events very often close — Putin
The Russian leader noted that both countries "are actively working together on the international arena"
US believes attack on Iran's nuclear facilities to make it boost its nukes — news agency
The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Hebrew warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up
Burkina Faso to sign agreement with Russia on building NPP by end of the year — minister
"We have summed up the preliminary results of cooperation with Rosatom and found them generally satisfactory," Yacouba Zabre Gouba pointed out
Potential fall of Krasnoarmeisk to deal heavy blow to Ukraine’s economy — media
According to the media outlet, Russia’s offensive in the area "threatens to finally topple the city of Pokrovsk - and that carries both military and economic risks."
Ukrainian attempts to counterattack to put country into agony — commander
"With such last steps, Zelensky will put an end to the state of Ukraine in the form in which we knew it before the start of the special military operation," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Russian military completes reconstruction of quay wall for Borei-class nuclear submarines
The ministry noted that the defense chief had inspected the Northern Fleet’s military and social infrastructure facilities
Zelensky becomes more open to talking with Russia as Ukraine’s position weakens — WaPo
It is reported that Kiev has signaled the importance of ending the conflict as Russia has gained ground on the battlefield
Romania notifies Russia of imminent closure of its consulate general — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, this step on the part of Bucharest is conditioned by Russia's decision "to denounce the bilateral intergovernmental agreement on the opening of the mentioned consular institution"
Rostec launches Mi-171A3 helicopter production
The Mi-171A3 is created to service remote and hard-to-reach facilities
Major Middle East war is real, but it can be avoided — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
"We call on all parties to exercise restraint," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia’s latest Malva artillery gun withstands hit by HIMARS rocket in Ukraine operation
The armored cabin protected the crew from shrapnel
At least 25 killed, dozens wounded in Israeli strikes in northern Gaza — WAFA
According to the report, the airstrike targeted several multi-story buildings in a densely populated area of the city of Jabalia
Nearly 7,000 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military
Oleg Igansyuk said that Syria’s authorities and the Russian Reconciliation Center helped ten more refugees - one man, two women, and seven children - leave the Rukban camp in the al-Tanf area
Russian Agriculture Ministry supports direct grain sales initiative
It is reported that Russian exporters took a commitment not to provide Russian grain in 'backing' deals to foreign winners of tenders on the basis of the principle of "Russian grain to be supplied to consumers by Russian exporters only"
New Russia-Iran treaty will be turning point in their relations — IRNA
The agreement will not only be a base for bilateral cooperation, but also "a model for regional and international cooperation", the agency said
Ukraine’s losses, reconnaissance unit’s elimination: unfolding situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Novaya Sorochina and Kremyanoye
Ukraine facing severe internal turbulence — commander
Apty Alaudinov is also convinced that the special military operation will be completed by the end of the year
Temporary security restrictions imposed at Kazan airport — Russian aviation authority
Temporary restrictions were imposed at Kazan Airport starting at 8:40 a.m. Moscow time
Kiev ready for ceasefire along current front line, without recognizing new border — media
A significant number of Ukrainian troops "find themselves trapped" on Russian territory (near Kursk) and are unable to come to aid in Donbass where they are outnumbered in men, the report added
Group of Iranian lawmakers asks Security Council to authorize creation of nuclear weapons
Since 2003, a fatwa by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has outlawed the production of nuclear weapons as contradicting Islam
Iran won’t go to war with US — IRGC commander’s advisor
"A war on Iran is inadmissible and we reassure the Iranian people that the Islamic republic’s armed forces are strong and are keeping an ear to the ground," General Hossein Daghighi said
NATO to begin annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise on October 14 — Rutte
Steadfast Noon drills are held annually with the participation of dozens of aircraft from both nuclear and non-nuclear NATO states for simulating tactical nuclear weapons strikes
Gulf states seek to avoid war in region by allying with Iran — media
Anna Jacobs noted that the Gulf countries are trying not to be drawn into the conflict in the Middle East and are making sure that "Israel doesn't use any of their airspace for any attacks"
Putin arrives in Turkmenistan on working visit
The Russian president is to participate in the international forum
Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region kill 2 civilians, leave 12 injured in past day
Another nine civilians were injured in attacks on the Shebekinsky Urban District; one of them died in the hospital on the morning of October 12
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange announces withdrawal of Moscow Exchange from its shareholders
KASE relationship with MOEX "was based on a Strategic Cooperation Agreement signed by the exchanges on October 10, 2018, and related agreements," the press release said
