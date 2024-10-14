Israeli strike on refugee camp in Gaza kills three, leaves 40 injured

DUBAI, October 14. /TASS/. Three people were killed and another 40 suffered injuries in an Israeli strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster, Israeli jets bombed a tented camp housing displaced Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Meanwhile, two Palestinians suffered gunshot wounds and another four were affected by tear gas during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank, Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported. According to the media outlet, clashes broke out in the town of Beit Furik during Israel’s raid last night.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.