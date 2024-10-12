Russian farmers reliably provide country with foods — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Russian agricultural sector is developing at an all-time high pace and farmers reliably provide the country with needed foods, President Vladimir Putin said in the video address on the occasion of the Agriculture and Processing Industry Workers’ Day.

"Over the past 10 years, agricultural output has increased by over 30%. The food industry has grown by over 40%. Grain harvests have consistently exceeded 100 million metric tons in recent years, which is a solid achievement reflecting the agricultural industry’s stability and sustainability," the president said.

"Today, our farmers reliably supply the domestic market with all essential foods," the head of state stressed.

The Agriculture and Processing Industry Workers’ Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of October.