Daily death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon exceeds 50 — health ministry

BEIRUT, October 13. /TASS/. Fifty-one people died and 174 were injured as a result of Israeli air raids on Lebanon over the past day, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The biggest number of casualties was reported from the Mount Lebanon governorate, where twenty-two people were killed and 33 more were wounded.

The overall death toll from Israeli bombardments and artillery attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023 has reached 2,306, with around 10,600 people being wounded.