Joe Biden to temporarily transfer power to US Vice President over medical procedure

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will temporarily transfer his power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he will remain under anesthesia in a hospital during planned medical procedures, the White House announced Friday.

"As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Biden will undergo his planned colonoscopy Friday. Kamala Harris will operate from her own office. The White House will report on Biden’s health later.

The US leader is 78 years old. Earlier, commenting on his health, Psaki noted that Biden is "hard to keep up with."

The statement regarding the temporary transfer of power to Kamala Harris comes amid reports of her falling popularity. According to the latest polls, her approval rating has sunk below 30%. Earlier, CNN reported that Harris and her office are exhausted by the lack of meaningful work and tense attitude from Joe Biden’s office. Harris herself, however, laughed at the assumption that she is not being given any important tasks; Jen Psaki reacted to the media reports by saying that the Vice President is not only Biden’s "vital partner", but a "bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country".