Plane with Iraqi migrants arrives in Erbil from Minsk — local TV

CAIRO, November 18. /TASS/. An Iraqi Airways plane carrying Iraqi migrants who attempted to enter the EU through Belarusian territory arrived from Minsk to the city of Erbil, located in the north of the Arab Republic, the local Rudaw TV channel reported on Thursday.

According to the TV channel, "at 6:00 pm local time (coincides with Moscow time), a plane arrived in the airport of the capital city of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. After refueling and disembarking some of the passengers, the aircraft is expected to head to Baghdad. In total, according to the latest data, more than 400 people flew out of Minsk. As Spokesperson of Kurdistan Regional Government Jotiar Adel earlier informed, 90% of the passengers are residents of the autonomous region.

The migration crisis on Belarus’ borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants began to flock to since the beginning of this year, went into high gear on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border on the Belarusian side and tried to cross into Poland. In an attempt to storm the border, they broke a barbed wire fence. EU member-states have blamed Minsk for the intentional escalation of the crisis and called for more sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that in this situation the responsibility rested squarely on Western countries, whose policies had forced people to flee from war.