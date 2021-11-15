Group of migrants is getting ready to storm border at Kuznica — Polish Interior Ministry

WARSAW, November 15. /TASS/. A large group of migrants is gathering on the Belarusian side close to the border checkpoint near the Polish village of Kuznica, apparently with the aim of trying to cross the border by force, the Polish Interior Ministry tweeted on Monday. The border guards, police and troops are on guard, the ministry said.

The Polish Defense Ministry, too, has tweeted there is a large crowd of migrants near the Kuznica checkpoint.

As follows from the posted video, a large group of migrants is in the territory of the closed border checkpoint on the Belarusian side.

Polish Border Guard spokesperson Anna Michalska has told a news briefing the crowd numbers several thousand.

"We are expecting an attempt to cross the border by force," she confirmed.

On some videos released by the Polish side shots fired on the Belarusian side of the border are heard.