Group of Belarusian troops moving to migrant camp near border — Polish Defense Ministry

WARSAW, November 9. /TASS/. A large group of Belarusian forces is approaching a migrant camp at the border with Poland, the Polish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A large group of Belarusian security forces is approaching the migrant camp in Kuznitsa," the ministry said on Twitter, also posting a video.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that ‘’sanctions must be immediately introduced’’ against all individuals and entities in Belarus that are responsible for the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

On Monday, a few thousand migrants reached the Polish border. Some of them tried to cross over by breaking through the barbed-wire fence. They were countered on the Polish side by police, border guards and armed forces. Video footage shows the Polish forces using tear gas on the migrants. All attempts at crossing the border illegally have so far been prevented.

Since 2021, more than 30,000 migrants have sought to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland has declared a state of emergency in the areas bordering Belarus, stopping non-residents from entry. Warsaw is building up the number of military personnel at the border, having brought the headcount to 12,000. Two battalions of territorial defense troops - volunteer units modeled after the national guard - have been mobilized. Also, a barbed-wire fence initiated by Warsaw has appeared on the border between the countries, and there’s a plan to transform it into a more reliable, 5-meter-high barrier outfitted with motion detectors and other equipment.