Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 240 mln

GENEVA, October 18. /TASS/. More than 810,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide since Friday, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 240 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

As of 18:09 Moscow time on October 18, as many as 240,260,449 novel coronavirus cases and 4,890,242 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 810,462 since Friday and the number of fatalities increased by 10,830.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (44,408,612), India (34,081,315), Brazil (21,597,949), the United Kingdom (8,449,169), Russia (8,027,012), Turkey (7,654,277), France (6,869,661), Iran (5,784,815), and Argentina (5,268,653).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (715,179), Brazil (601,574), India (452,290), Mexico (283,193), Russia (224,310), Peru (199,746), Indonesia (142,999), the United Kingdom (138,584), Italy (131,541), and Colombia (126,726).