Afghanistan’s interim PM meets in Kabul with representatives of Russia, China and Pakistan

CAIRO, September 21./TASS/. Afghanistan’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund appointed by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is meeting in Kabul with representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan, Taliban’s Ahmadullah Muttaqi has said in a tweet.

Photos from the talks were also uploaded, taking part in which, in particular, are Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan, as well as China’s special envoy to Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong.

Attending the meeting from the Taliban side are members of the interim government, including Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Acting Minister of Finance Hedayatullah Badri. No details of the meeting are available for now.

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation for control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its troop pullout earlier this year. On August 15, Afghanistan’s then-President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Taliban swept into the country’s capital of Kabul without encountering any resistance.

In September, the Taliban declared that the entire territory of the county was under their control and formed an interim government.