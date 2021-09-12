Iran rules out granting IAEA access to its nuclear sites after director’s visit — TV

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Iran will not grant access to its nuclear facilities to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to the country, Press TV has reported citing an unnamed source.

According to the source, Iran has no intention to review its stance on IAEA access to nuclear facilities. Restoring access to surveillance cameras installed at Iranian nuclear facilities was also out of question.

"The negotiations to be held during IAEA director general’s visit to Tehran will concern only the maintenance of certain monitoring equipment. There are no other issues on the agenda," the source said.

In late May, the IAEA and Iran reached an agreement about extending until June 24 the deal about technical monitoring of Iranian nuclear facilities, which expired on May 23. The initial agreement on the issue was reached on February 23 after Iran had enacted a new law to suspend the Additional Protocol to the Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA. The IAEA was prevented from accessing its surveillance cameras at nuclear sites in Iran. Tehran said all data would be erased from the cameras upon the expiration of a three-month deadline if the United States failed to lift the sanctions on Iran.

On Saturday it became known that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will pay a one-day visit to Iran on September 11 for talks with Iranian officials.

The face-to-face talks between Iran and the international "group of five" (Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France) have been underway in Vienna since April in order to revive the Iranian nuclear deal in its initial form, through lifting Washington’s sanctions against Iran, implementing nuclear obligations by Tehran, and returning the US to the deal. The representatives of the JCPOA member states are also holding separate consultations with the US delegation without Iranian participation. All the delegations were initially planning to finish working at the end of May, and then - in early June.