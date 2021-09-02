Panjshir resistance hands over bodies of Taliban fighters killed in clashes

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The resistance forces in the Panjshir province of Afghanistan handed over the bodies of 40 Taliban (outlawed in Russia) militants, killed during clashes in the province, back to the Taliban group, resistance spokesman Fahim Dashti said Thursday.

"The enemy repeatedly sought to enter the Shotul District [of the Panjshir Province] from Jabal Saraj, but failed every time," Dashti said.

According to the spokesman, the bodies of the fallen were handed over to the Taliban with the mediation of the elders of the settlement of Gulbahar.

Dashti informed that there had been no clashes in this direction throughout the day, adding that the resistance controled all approaches to Panjshir.

The Taliban have been keeping Panjshir under siege for over a week, with clashes at approaches to the region being reported for several days as the radicals seek to capture resistance outposts. Earlier, Dashti reported that the Taliban have lost over 350 fighters, while not disclosing resistance casualties.