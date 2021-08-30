Taliban declares full independence of Afghanistan after US withdrawal

CAIRO, August 31. /TASS/. Afghanistan has achieved full independence now that the US withdrawal is complete, Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated in his Twitter Monday.

"The last US soldier left the Kabul Airport today midnight [22:30 Moscow Time - TASS], and our country has finally become free and has gained full independence," he tweeted.

Mohammad Naeem, spokesman of the Taliban political office in Qatar congratulated the people of Afghanistan with the end of foreign military presence in their country.

"Congratulations to all our people, all our fighters. Today, all foreign forces left our sacred land," he tweeted.

Earlier, US Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie confirmed that the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and completed the evacuation of civilians, marking the end of US military mission in the republic, which lasted since September 11, 2001.