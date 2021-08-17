{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Power transfer in Afghanistan

NATO ready to strike terrorist groups in Afghanistan from distance if needed

Secretary General of the organization Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO will remain vigilant

BRUSSELS, August 17./TASS/. NATO does not rule out strikes against international terrorist groups from distance if they try to establish themselves in Afghanistan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference after a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"The agreement that the United States made with Taliban last year in February 2020, was an agreement that the United States agreed to end its military presence in Afghanistan and NATO Allies agree to that and follow the US decision. But at the same time, the Taliban agreed to make sure that Afghanistan not once again becomes a platform for international terrorists to organize, plan, terrorist attacks against NATO Allied countries," Stoltenberg said.

"And of course we expect the Taliban to live up to those commitments. And we also will follow on, watch that very closely. And NATO Allies will remain vigilant and we have the capabilities to strike terrorist groups from distance if we see that terrorist groups again, trying to establish themselves, and plan, organize attacks against the NATO Allied countries. We have seen that, NATO Allies have those capabilities, and they are also of course available to be used in Afghanistan, if needed, strike against those groups from distance," the secretary general stressed.

"One of the main achievements of NATO Allies "over these 20 years is actually that we have been able to really fight, and destroy terrorist groups in Afghanistan. Al-Qaeda is hardly existing, is much weaker today than it was when we started our military operation," Stoltenberg added.

After the United States announced the end of its armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban (a radical movement outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul after meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was resigning to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy employees.

UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on Afghanistan on August 24
The session is convened at the request of Afghanistan and Pakistan
Taliban now controls all districts of Kabul — spokesman
In his words, the radical movement’s leaders made the decision to enter the Afghan capital following reports of plunder and instability there
Russia lifts restrictions on flights to Dominican Republic, Czech Republic, South Korea
Also, the number of regular flights from Russia to Hungary, Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will be increased starting with August 27
Russia sees no threat to Central Asia from Taliban, presidential envoy says
"There are no facts proving otherwise," Zamir Kabulov noted
Russia’s Pobeda air carrier waives contract for Boeing 737 MAX
Russia is not among states that certified the aircraft for use on its territory
Russia establishes working contacts with new Afghan authorities, Foreign Ministry says
According to the Foreign Ministry, the Russian side is carefully monitoring the situation unfolding in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s rise to power "following a practically complete absence of resistance on the part of the national armed forces trained by the US and its allies"
Taliban raises its flag above presidential palace in Kabul
Taliban also announced that its forces had assumed responsibility for the security of the presidential palace
Uzbek top brass confirms Afghan military plane crash in border region
US President Joe Biden announced a decision on April 14 to wrap up the military operation in Afghanistan
Russian diplomat slams US for ignoring evacuation pleas of Afghans in Kabul airport
Earlier, videos emerged online from Kabul International Airport depicting hundreds of people storming through fences and trying to climb boarding ramps to fly out of the country
Preparations for creation of customs zone on Kuril Islands to be finalized by September
The remaining parameters will be announced at the WEF
CDU leader calls results of operation in Afghanistan ‘NATO’s biggest fiasco’
On Sunday, the militants of the Taliban radical movement entered Kabul without encountering any resistance and within several hours took complete control of the capital
Putin, Mirziyoyev discuss situation in Afghanistan — Kremlin
The two presidents will keep in touch further on, the press-service added
Biden made "historic mistake" in Afghanistan — former Italian prime minister
He believes there should be an international coalition, which will "take into account the mistakes of the past few years and will not cede the territory to the cutthroats"
Taliban vows safety to all foreigners, diplomatic missions in Kabul
Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that "fighters of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan were urged to ensure safety in Kabul and other cities of the country"
Russian Ambassador to Kabul will meet with coordinator from Taliban leadership on Tuesday
The details of the external protection of the diplomatic mission of Russia to be discussed during the meeting
Russia’s Soyuz-2 carrier rocket sent to Baikonur for launch of Prichal module to ISS
Earlier, Roscosmos Chief announced that the launch of the nodal module was scheduled for November 24 this year
Taliban seizes control of Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase
The Taliban also seized the Bagram prison where about 5,000 convicts are being held
Russian envoy describes Taliban’s seizure of Kabul as somewhat unexpected
According to Zamir Kabulov, Russia believed that the Afghan army would show resistance for some time
Bridge over Amur between Russian and China finished
The design speed of trains will be 100 km/h, the throughput of the bridge will reach 21 mln tonnes per year
Ex-President of Ukraine castigates Kiev for abandoning cordial ties with Russia
Viktor Yanukovich stated that abandoning good-neighborly relations with Russia was the biggest mistake in the country's 30-year-long history of independence
Russian diplomat says panic at Kabul airport was provoked by US
Earlier, it was reported that three people had died after falling from a high altitude while trying to leave the country getting hooked on a US Air Force plane
Latest diesel-electric sub built for Russian Pacific Fleet enters state trials
Project 636.3 submarines are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tonnes
Afghan President Ghani flees Kabul in helicopter stuffed with cash — Russian embassy
President of Afghanistan left the country after the Taliban radical militant group started to take control of government buildings
Former interior minister Ahmad Jalali to head Afghan transitional administration
He assumed the duties of the head of the interim administration in Afghanistan
Taliban says it asked President Ghani to cede power peacefully, but he fled
Earlier reports the Taliban have entered Kabul, taken the presidential palace and will gain full control of the Afghan capital within several hours
Taliban declare amnesty for Afghan government officials — agency
Taliban members entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance, and took control of the entire city
Russian Navy warship enters English Channel in long-distance deployment
The naval taskforce also includes the corvette Gremyashchiy of the Pacific Fleet and the minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov of the Black Sea Fleet
US does not want to be responsible for its geopolitical experiments, Russian diplomat says
After the US announced the end of the military operation in Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive on government forces and by August 15, entered Kabul without encountering any resistance
Russia ready to cooperate with Afghanistan’s interim government — embassy in Kabul
Earlier, the Russian embassy said the situation in Kabul was "somewhat strained, but no war is on in the city"
Russian embassy in Kabul to keep working as usual, no threat to personnel
The Russian embassy in Afghanistan will do its utmost to help Russian citizens of Afghan descent to resettle to Russia, ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov
Future attempts to disrupt Nord Stream 2 project are doomed to failure — Lavrov
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the completion of two gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany
Russia, China can moderate crash landing of ‘puppet Afghan government,’ expert says
According to the professor of international law at the University of Illinois, "Russia and China are doing their best to moderate the situation"
Russia has no concerns that Afghanistan will resemble Islamic State — diplomat
Zamir Kabulov also called for monitoring developments in Afghanistan step-by-step because it is easy to stray away from reality "with a rich imagination"
Libyan militants hunt for Gaddafi’s son after arrest warrant issued for him — source
Before his father’s downfall and death, Saif al-Islam, now aged 49, was viewed as Gaddafi's most likely successor
Press review: Why Kabul surrendered without a fight and cost of Russia’s natural disasters
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 16th
No need for evacuation of Russian embassy in Kabul, says mission
The Taliban movement guarantees the safety of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office told TASS earlier on Sunday
International community made several mistakes in Afghanistan — Britain’s defense secretary
Earlier, Ben Wallace said that in his opinion the way the US pulled out of Afghanistan was a mistake and that the West would have to face the consequences of that decision
Taliban confirm ‘no one will harm a hair on Russian diplomats’ heads’ — Russian envoy
According to Dmitry Zhirnov, peaceful life continues in the Afghan capital
Russia will not hurry to recognize Taliban regime in Afghanistan — special envoy
However, the diplomat said he hoped for establishing friendly relations between Moscow and Afghanistan’s new leadership
Russia regrets Taliban decided to resolve situation in Afghanistan by force — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia supported the Afghan settlement happening with the participation of all political, ethnic, confessional forces of the country
Kabul situation better under Taliban than it was under President Ghani — Russian envoy
The fighters of the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul encountering no resistance on August 15 and established full control of the Afghan capital within several hours
Taliban suspends all flights from Kabul airport — TV
Earlier, all commercial flights from the Kabul airport were cancelled
Afghan president, first lady arrive to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent — Al Jazeera
Earlier, Ghani said he had left the country to prevent bloodshed, but did not specify his destination
Presidents of US, Venezuela, Turkey, Ukraine to address UN General Assembly
High-level meetings of the General Assembly will start on September 21
Lavrov, Blinken discuss situation in Afghanistan after its president’s flight
The conversation was initiated by the US side
Ashraf Ghani should go on trial before Afghan people for fleeing country — Russian envoy
Afghanistan’s President earlier announced that he was stepping down to prevent bloodshed and left the country
Taliban announces establishing control of entire territory of Afghanistan
The Taliban said in a statement that "there are no hostilities in the capital of the country"
Taliban places Russian Embassy in Kabul under protection — presidential envoy
On Tuesday, Russia’s Ambassador to Afghanistan will have a meeting with the Taliban coordinator to discuss security for the Russian diplomatic mission
Light military transport aircraft crashes in Moscow region — United Aircraft Corporation
According to preliminary reports, the aircraft caught fire on impact
Rescue work underway in Moscow Region at crash site of Ilyushin Il-112V military aircraft
The fate of the crew is still unknown
Over 40 Afghan aircraft forced to land by Uzbek Air Force in Temrez
Apart from that, 158 Afghan nationals have been detained by Uzbek border guards
