Peace on Korean Peninsula impossible until US leaves South Korea - North Korean envoy

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Peace can only be achieved on the Korean Peninsula after the US withdraws its military contingent from South Korea, North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol said in an interview with TASS on Wednesday.

"The US should primarily pull out its aggressive troops and military hardware deployed in South Korea to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula," he said. "As long as US forces are based in South Korea, the main reason behind periodical exacerbation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula will never be eliminated."

"The current situation proves that only real force and not words can ensure peace and security on the Korean Peninsula," the diplomat pointed out. According to him, it is vital for North Korea to strengthen the forces that can deter foreign threats. "We have already clearly said that we will treat the US on the principle of ‘force for force’ and ‘good for good’," the ambassador emphasized.