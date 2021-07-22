Lukashenko signs decree to transfer part of president’s functions to government

MOSCOW, July 22./TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree, under which part of the presidential functions regarding the privatization of state property, are transferred to the government and local authorities.

"The functions of the head of state on the approval of floating extra issues of shares created in the course of privatization of public joint stock companies processing agricultural produce, whose shares are the property of the Republic of Belarus, were transferred to the government," the presidential press service said on Thursday.

The decree also says that if the shares of the above public joint stock companies are in the ownership of administrative and territorial units, the coordination functions are transferred "to the regional executive committees and the Minsk city executive committee".

Through this action, Lukashenko has made amendments to his decree of March 20, 1998 "On Privatization of National Property in the Republic of Belarus".